Covington Museum Reopens to Visitors with Negro League Exhibit

Covington's Behringer-Crawford Museum is welcoming visitors back to its Devou Park building with its new exhibit dedicate to Negro League baseball.

It opens Saturday, February 20, at 10 a.m.

The exhibit, in celebration of Black History Month, includes photographs, programs, panorama, artifacts and autographs of more than sixty Negro League players. It illustrates the historical significance of African Americans' contribution to major league baseball and their interaction with Cuban and Latin American leagues.

The museum was originally scheduled to reopen earlier this week, but due to the freezing temperatures and poor driving conditions, it was decided to delay until Saturday for the safety of visitors and staff, a news release said.

In addition to the baseball exhibit, intricately constructed Lego creations, introduced during the holidays, will be expanded throughout the museum, thanks to the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Lego User's Group (OKILUG), a news release said. Plans are also underway for an expanded exhibit of paintings by Bellevue native Harlan Hubbard, along with two documentaries about the Northern Kentucky artist, painter and author.

Behringer-Crawford also has additional NKY historical artifacts on display at the Kenton County Government Center and the upcoming opening of a BCM exhibit at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located in Covington’s Devou Park, 1600 Montague Rd. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.; Sunday: 1-3:30 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+, $5 for children ages 3-17 and free for children two and under. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Masks are required for all visitors and staff and social distancing is enforced. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the museum.

