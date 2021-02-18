Local Forums to Provide Information on COVID-19 Vaccines

Interact for Health is hosting opportunities for local people to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines in order to make informed decisions about them.

The first of its educational resources—a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions and plain language fact sheets in a variety of languages—launched this week here.

Interact for Health President and CEO Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens will also lead a virtual community forum to answer general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, planned for 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Participants can join via Facebook Live at https://fb.me/e/1Sa7d8vuc.

A video conference and phone line are also available here.

A survey conducted locally last fall found that 56% of adults in the Cincinnati region said that they were likely or somewhat likely to be vaccinated, if approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the vaccine were made available at no cost.

Nationally, data from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s COVID-19 vaccine monitor show that willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine increased from 63% in September 2020 to 71% in December 2020, with respondents also assuming the vaccine was FDA approved and available at no cost.

“Protecting our community and emerging from the pandemic is dependent on the vast majority of us having immunity to COVID-19,” said Ow ens. “When you and your family members are eligible for vaccination, I strongly encourage you to seek reliable information from reputable sources. If you have more questions, reach out to your health care provider. Take the time to learn about the benefits and risks.”

-Staff report

Photo: Dr. O'dell Owens (provided)