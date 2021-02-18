Taylor Mill Receives Report on Asbestos, Mold in Firehouse

The Taylor Mill firehouse was confirmed to have mold and asbestos within it, the city commission was told at last week's meeting.

City Administrator Brian Haney said that the report that came back found asbestos in some of the building's cinder blocks, while the mold spores discovered were found to be dead.

Because the city plans to renovate the building, the asbestos will have to be remediated.

The mold, meanwhile, likely originated from water due to leaks in an old roof that was replaced in 2007. There have not been leaks since that $70,000 project, it was stated.

Haney said that the contractor who conducted the report plans to perform a more in-depth analysis that will include an estimate on how much it could cost for that remediation of the asbestos and mold.

In January, the city commission agreed to twelve repairs to the building where three to four firefighters sleep each night.

In other business, the city commission adopted an ordinance changing some addresses in the city that had been duplicated over the years. See RCN's previous coverage of this issue here.

Streets involved include Sandmann Drive, Sunset Place, Taylor Mill Road, Valleyview Lane, Whaley Road, Heckman Drive, Honeysuckle Drive, Janet Drive, Old Taylor Mill Road, and Robertson Road.

The changes were expected to be completed February 15.

Like other local cities, Taylor Mill adopted a resolution calling for what it views as more equitable road funding from the state.

The 2021 Taylor Mill street program went out for bid and then opened on January 28. The city received three bids, all under the engineer's estimate of $331,598. It was recommended that the city go with Riegler Blacktop, for a low bid of $274,452.25, and commissioners agreed.

Haney asked for a special meeting on Monday, February 22, at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the alternative surfaces for the playground in Pride Park. Commissioners agreed to the virtual special meeting.

The city's annual Easter egg hunt is expected to be different again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One option is to place the Easter Bunny on a truck and drive him around town as he passes out candy, while another is to keep him in Pride Park where families can pick up goodies.

No decision was made.

Meanwhile, the city plans to move forward with Tasty Tuesdays and movie events at the park this summer.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor