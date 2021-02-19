Beshear Talks at NKY's Regional Mass Vaccination Center; 237 Local Cases on Friday

Governor Andy Beshear visited a regional COVID-19 vaccination site in Covington on Friday, joining Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler and Mayor Joe Meyer.

He started his remarks by commenting on the weather and encouraging people to drive safely, and check on our more vulnerable neighbors.

"We have been in the midst of this pandemic for more than 11-months," Beshear said. "We don't need to lose anybody else to this storm."

The Governor also thanked road crews across the commonwealth, comparing the grit and compassion they have shown working in the cold to the administrators of the vaccine at the site. He also emphasized the safety and efficacy of the vaccine - recalling how it hasn't even been a year since Kentucky had its first case of COVID-19 and we already have a vaccine to be administered. He called it a modern medical miracle.

Thus far, the mass vaccination site in Covington has delivered 2,400 doses to Northern Kentucky residents. Moreover, Beshear said that the facility has delivering 600 doses per day but has the capacity to deliver more than 3,000 a day, a goal he hopes to attain once supply issues are resolved.

"What we see here is promising for the future," Beshear said. "Our goal is to get at least 90 percent of the vaccines we receive into people's arms in the first week that we receive them."

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to people that fall into category 1b of the vaccine delivery timeline - which includes anyone age 70 or older, first responders, Kentucky K-12 school personnel, and Kentucky child care workers. Beshear said that he hopes to begin phase 1c at the mass vaccination sites no later than March 1. However, the rollout of phase 1c depends on supply and how much of the population from 1b has gotten their doses. Phase 1c includes anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 risk conditions, and all essential workers.

The governor asks all members of the commonwealth to remain patient, and to keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing until supply for the vaccine is increased. He also emphasized the need to ensure that historical inequities seen in Kentucky because of race and socioeconomic status need to be addressed throughout the distribution process of this vaccine.

"When you walk through these mass vaccination sites you can help but feel hope, relief, joy," he said. "Much of that comes from the grief that so many of us felt throughout this time in so many ways."

"4,300 Kentuckians died - it's truly the war of our lifetime," he continued.

Covington's Mayor Joe Meyer said that having the mass vaccination site in his city gives him feelings of gratefulness, relief, and hope.

The governor ended his remarks by reminding each Kentuckian that we are going to get through this, we are going to get through this together.

Meanwhile, Kentucky recorded 1,993 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 237 across five Northern Kentucky counties, the most local cases this week.

There were 93 in Kenton Co., 81 in Boone Co., 44 in Campbell Co., 13 in Grant Co., and 6 in Pendleton Co.

Twenty-eight people died in the state on Friday.

The state's positivity rate is 6.89%.

There are currently 923 people hospitalized across the state including 265 in intensive care units and 131 on ventilators.

Written by Connor Wall and Michael Monks

Photo: Gov. Andy Beshear in Covington (RCN)