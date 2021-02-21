COVID-19: Some NKY Counties Trending Away from Red Zone Category; 252 Weekend Cases

Three of five Northern Kentucky counties dropped from red zone status on Sunday, leaving only Kenton and Boone with the most severe designation noting widespread COVID-19 in the community.

The state officially updates the status of all 120 counties on Thursdays, though the incidence rate map reflects daily changes each day.

The incidence rate calculates the number of positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 people each day over a seven day period. Counties with an incidence rate of 25 or more are classified as red, and most of the state has been that color for months.

As of Sunday, Campbell Co. (23.1), Grant Co. (22.2), and Pendleton Co. (10.8) have dropped to orange zone.

Boone (29.4) and Kenton (27) are still red.

Daily COVID-19 cases across the state have been comparatively low in recent weeks, following post-holiday and winter spikes.

Those five Northern Kentucky counties recorded 252 total cases between them on Saturday and Sunday with 110 in Kenton, 95 in Boone, 31 in Campbell, 13 in Grant, and 3 in Pendleton.

The counties added 939 cases total from Monday through Sunday.

Statewide, an additional 2,312 cases were counted Saturday and Sunday along with 46 additional deaths.

The state's positivity rate is 6.72% as of Sunday.

There are currently 902 people hospitalized across the state including 248 in intensive care units and 148 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows incidence rate as of Sunday