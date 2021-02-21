Villa Hills Police Shoot Man During Traffic Stop

Villa Hills Police shot a man during a traffic stop on Saturday night and now the Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation. WLWT reported Sunday night that the man died.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the City of Villa Hills explained that it is cooperating with the state police during the investigation.

At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Villa Hills Police officers along Interstate 75 "were confronted with an individual who showed a gun during a traffic stop," the city said in a news release.

Officers opened fire and struck the man.

First aid was rendered to the man until he could be transported to the hospital.

It is typical for the state police to step in to investigate shootings involving local police officers.

"The City is fully cooperating with the KSP and is confident that it will conduct the investigation efficiently, professionally, and thoroughly," the City of Villa Hills said in a news release. "It is important to maintain the integrity of the investigative process, and therefore, the City and its officials will not be making any further public comment until that process is complete.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in this incident, and their families."

