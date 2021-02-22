Man Charged in Woman's Death After Loaded Gun Fires During Disassembly/Reassembly Lesson

A man was arrested Monday and charged in the shooting death of a woman in Taylor Mill.

Shane P. Walters, of Taylor Mill, is charged with second degree manslaughter.

According to Taylor Mill Police, shot Megan McCray at a residence on the 800 block of Knollwood Drive on the evening of Wednesday, February 10.

The 33-year old woman was found lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died.

An investigation by the police determined that Walters and his roommate were both present when McCray was shot, and that Walters was showing McCray how to disassemble and reassemble a handgun.

The gun discharged, fatally wounding McCray.

Walters told police, according to a news release, that he did not know that the gun was loaded. He denied being under the influence of any substances, though he submitted to a blood draw six hours after the shooting. Analysis from the Kentucky State Police crime lab indicated that Walters's blood alcohol content was 0.12.

The legal limit to operate a motor vehicle in Kentucky, for example, is 0.08.

Police said that Walters's blood-alcohol level was likely higher six hours before the testing since he had been in their custody prior to the test being conducted.

-Staff report