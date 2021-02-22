Moonrise Doughnuts Opening in Crescent Springs

The wildly popular Moonrise Doughnuts will open its second location on Tuesday.

The Latonia spot, opened in 2017, is frequently seen dealing with lines stretching around the block on Winston Avenue where shoppers wait to get their hands on ready-to-go donuts or hot made-to-order ones. The name references its unique evening hours.

The business announced Monday that its new location at 2513 Ritchie Avenue in Crescent Springs would celebrate a soft opening Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The goal of the soft opening is to "iron out as many bugs and get our new shop as streamlined as our Latonia location," the Facebook post read.

Hot, made-to-order donuts won't be available at the new location it said.

The Crescent Springs location will stay open Tuesday until its sells out.

There will be pre-boxed assorted dozens to help make the lines go quicker, the announcement said.

-Staff report

Image via Facebook