NKU Earns First Round Bye in Horizon League Tournament

Northern Kentucky men's basketball earned a first-round bye in the upcoming Horizon League tournament, finishing fourth in the regular season standings.

The Norse wrapped up the regular season, splitting a two-game series during a visit to Highland Heights by Wright State, winning on Friday and then dropping a close contest on Saturday.

NKU is the defending tournament champions, and have won three of the last four events, earning automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

The team is 13-10 overall and 11-7 in the league.

The Horizon League tournament is set up differently than in years past. While NKU is the fourth seed, they will play the highest remaining seed after the first round is played. That game with an as-yet unknown opponent is set for Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. The Norse will host the game at BB&T Arena.

Cleveland State won the top seed in the tournament with Wright State as the second seed and Oakland as the third seed. Those three teams, along with NKU, automatically advance to the conference tournament's quarterfinals.

The semifinals and title game will be played March 8 and 9 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

