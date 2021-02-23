Campbell First Grader Among Winners of State Piggy Bank Design Contest

A Campbell County first grader was among the winners of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service's piggy bank design contest.

Colby Harney was one of nine winners statewide.

The contest is part of the extension service's efforts to teach young people how to save money and become financially savvy. The organization began Kentucky Saves Week this week.

Kentucky Saves Week encourages Kentuckians, regardless of age, to start or increase their personal savings and reduce their debt.

“We begin to develop financial literacy skills at an early age, so it is important for young people to learn about the power that comes from having a personal savings,” said Nichole Huff, extension specialist for family finance and resource management with the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “The piggy bank design contest is just one example of the many creative ways extension educates young people about the importance of money management.”

The contest was open to all Kentucky school-aged youth and encouraged them to design and decorate a piggy bank. Creating a bank encourages them to set personal savings goals. Participants submitted their banks to county extension offices for judging. Extension staff chose county winners to advance on to the district competition. Each district chose winning piggy banks.

Usually, statewide winners are announced during a recognition ceremony in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort, but the event was not possible this year due to COVID-19. However, the winning piggy bank designs have been on display at the Capitol since the beginning of February and will remain there for the rest of the month.

-Staff report