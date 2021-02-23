COVID-19: 165 Cases in NKY; Positivity Rate Lowest Since November

Kentucky recorded 1,497 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 165 across five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 70 in Boone Co., 61 in Kenton Co., 29 in Campbell Co., 4 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

Pendleton County now has one of the lowest incidence rates in the state, and the lowest in Northern Kentucky at 9.8.

The incidence rate is calculated by taking the number of positive cases per day per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Most counties in the state, including Northern Kentucky, had spent the past several months in the "red zone", denoting the highest level of community spread at 25 or more.

In recent weeks, daily case counts have dropped statewide. Locally, Pendleton is now classified as yellow, the second-lowest designation, while Grant and Campbell counties are classified as orange, the second-highest.

Kenton and Boone counties are still in the red zone, though their incidence rates have declined significantly in recent weeks.

The incidence rate for each local county can be seen in the image above.

The state announced 16 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday bringing the total to 4,476 since the pandemic arrived here nearly a year ago.

The positivity rate is currently 6.3%, the lowest since November 4.

There are currently 894 people hospitalized across the state including 242 in intensive care units and 121 on ventilators.

Governor Andy Beshear reiterated Monday's announcement that regional vaccination sites will begin accepting phase 1c appointments on March 1.

“Remember, there’s a lot of people in 1C, so it’s going to feel like it’s really hard to get an appointment in the beginning,” said Beshear. “But our supply is increasing and we will get to you. Hang in there.”

