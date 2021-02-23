Norse Players Earn Horizon League End-of-Season Honors

Northern Kentucky men's and women's basketball players earned postseason recognition from the Horizon League as voted on by the conference coaches.

Trevon Faulkner was named to the All-Horizon League second team while Marques Warrick was named Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Freshman and conference third teams.

Faulkner lead NKU in scoring averaging 16.6 points per game. The Harrodsburg native registered six 20-point game performances including a career-high 28 points at Kent State.

Warrick averaged 15.9 points per game. The Lexington native had nine 20-point outings this year and his seven Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors, tied for the third-most in league history.

NKU is 13-10 on the season and 11-7 in the Horizon League and will play as the fourth seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Their quarterfinal game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in Highland Heights.

On the women's side, Lindsey Duvall, Ivy Turner, and Grayson Rose each received conference honors.

Duvall was named to the All-Horizon second team while Turner was named to the third team. Rose was named to the all-defensive team.

Duvall averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game.

Turner ended the season averaging 11.1 points

Rose was a standout for the Norse on the defensive end this year. She started 13 of 17 games and grabbed 5.6 boards per contest, with 3.9 of them coming on the defensive end.

Northern Kentucky is 7-10 on the year and 7-5 in Horizon League play, claiming the No. 8 seed in the Horizon League Tournament. NKU hosts No. 9 Robert Morris on Thursday, Feb. 25, at BB&T Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo: Trevon Faulkner (RCN file)