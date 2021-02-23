Two NKY Law Enforcement Agencies Awarded Federal Funds

Two Northern Kentucky law enforcement agencies are among those to receive part of more than $1.4 million awarded in grant funding from the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced Tuesday.

“Kentucky’s law enforcement officers, and others across the nation, face extraordinary challenges daily with both strength and resilience, but often times with limited resources. My administration believes it is crucial to provide funding to our state and local government agencies for them to purchase the tools and resources that will not only allow them to protect our communities, but ensure their own safety as they stand on the front lines every day,” said Beshear.

Federal JAG funds are distributed to state administering agencies based on a formula that takes into account population and crime statistics. Funds awarded may be used to hire additional personnel and/or purchase equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance and information systems for criminal justice. As the state recipient of these funds, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet conducts a competitive application cycle on an annual basis.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C. Noble said the Cabinet is charged with increasing coordination among the criminal justice, treatment and education systems to achieve a comprehensive and effective approach to drug control and violent crime prevention. “The Cabinet places special emphasis on awarding regional and multi-jurisdictional programs and projects with JAG grant funding that are being aggressive and proactive when it comes to strengthening public safety in our communities,” said Secretary Noble.

Northern Kentucky agencies to receive funds:

Lakeside Park–Crestview Hills

Lakeside Park–Crestview Hills has been awarded $56,841 to fund the initial purchase of twelve body worn cameras with associated software management and eleven integrated in-car video systems.

Each sworn officer will be assigned a body worn camera and all agency vehicles assigned to patrol capacity will be equipped with an in-car camera.

“This grant award will allow us to proceed with a replacement project to update our obsolete body camera and mobile vehicle systems,” said Lakeside Park – Crestview Hills Police Assistant Chief Brad C. Degenhardt.

Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Task Force

Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Task Force has been awarded $137,791 to continue to minimize the adverse effects of drug trafficking on the lives of Northern Kentuckians and their communities through aggressive drug trafficking enforcement, educational programs, harm minimization through prescription drug disposal, and building and maintaining effective partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the region.

“Many law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth do not have the resources to specifically address and investigate drug offenses along with the related violent crimes. The JAG Grant award allows such agencies to contribute manpower to task forces, like the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, for these necessary endeavors. These investigative task forces, made possible through JAG resources, also create a bridge to work with other social agencies involved in drug abuse - harm reduction, such as the NKY Office of Drug Control Policy,” said Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force Director Christopher Conners.

