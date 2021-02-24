COVID-19: Four from NKY Among State's 51 Dead on Wednesday

Four people from Northern Kentucky are among the 51 deaths from COVID-19 reported in the state on Wednesday.

They include a 59-year old woman and 79-year old man from Boone County, a 58-year old woman from Campbell Co., and a 62-year old woman from Kenton Co.

The state reported 1,306 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 144 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 50 in Kenton, 37 in Boone, 31 in Campbell, 20 in Grant Co., and 6 in Pendleton Co.

Meanwhile, the state's positivity rate plummeted to 5.9%, the lowest since October 27.

“We are getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there’s a lot of hope moving into the future,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we’ve got to protect each other.”

There are currently 883 people hospitalized across Kentucky including 228 in intensive care units and 112 on ventilators.

