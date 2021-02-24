Horizon Community Funds Announces New Date for 2021 Philanthropy Symposium

Horizon Community Funds and its planning committee for the Northern Kentucky Regional Philanthropy Symposium have moved the date of the event to Monday, September 27, 2021 from its prior rescheduled date of June 3.

Programming will be held from 8:30am - 1:00pm at the St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center in Erlanger. Content and programming will remain the same, and the Horizon Nonprofit Award presentations will be held during the luncheon portion of the event. Tickets are on sale now and can't be purchased here.

“We are committed to a safe, healthy Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “We are hopeful that things are closer to ‘normal’ so we can gather together to present this exciting content and celebrate our Horizon Nonprofit Award winners.”

The Northern Kentucky Regional Philanthropy Symposium will bring a series of topics to the table that drive Northern Kentucky’s future forward. Topics include: OneNKY, a new intelligence unit housed at Northern Kentucky University, regional health initiatives, the Transfer of Wealth Study, site readiness in Northern Kentucky, and workforce development. Individual table discussions will also be included to incorporate community feedback.

The following Northern Kentucky nonprofit leaders and volunteers will be honored at the event:

Andrew Brunsman, Be Concerned, Inc., Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year (Small)

Rick Hulefeld, Learning Grove, Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year (Large)

Quentin Turley, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, MVP Staff of the Year

Bob Hoffer, DBL Law, MVP Board Member of the Year

Gayle Middendorf, The Point/Arc, Volunteer of the Year

Sponsors for the event include: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, PNC Bank, Corporex, DBL Law, MCM CPAs & Advisors, Duke Energy, Northern Kentucky University, VonLehman, NKY Tri-ED, Ashley Rountree, Fourth Street Performance Partners, Manley Burke, CVG, and the Northern Kentucky Tribune. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, contact Tess Brown at [email protected] or 859.620.8221.

-Staff report