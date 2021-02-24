Notre Dame Academy President Stepping Down for National Role

Notre Dame Academy President Dr. Laura Koehl is stepping down from her role at the Park Hills school to become executive director of the Sisters of Notre Dame National Sponsorship and Network Officer and as chief operating officer of the National Ministry Corporation.

Koehl will remain at Notre Dame through September 1. Following that date, she will serve as NDA president emerita to provide continuity if a new president has not yet been named, and to assist in the transition, a news release said.

Koehl is a 1975 graduate of Notre Dame and joined the school professionally in 2006 as a science teacher before becoming its first lay principal from 2010 to 2015.

She became the Catholic institution's first lay president in 2014.

During her tenure, Notre Dame has twice been recognized as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence (in 2012 and 2019).

Koehl is currently working with the school's board of directors to complete Notre Dame's 2018-2022 strategic plan.

“Throughout her 15-year tenure at Notre Dame Academy, Dr. Koehl has provided exemplary leadership to our high school and our community,” said NDA Board Chair Amy Quinn Dye. “She conveys the mission of NDA and the charism of the Sisters of Notre Dame in all she does. She will be greatly missed by our institution.”

Dr. Koehl will join SND USA in her new role less than a year after the Sisters of Notre Dame united their four North American provinces - located in Covington, Ky., Thousand Oaks, Cal., Chardon, Oh., and Toledo, Oh. - into a national organization on July 5, 2020.

As the executive director of the SND National Sponsorship and Network Office, Dr. Koehl will take a leadership role in supporting the Catholic identity and mission integration and effectiveness of SND sponsored ministries including education, health care and elder care, a news release said.

