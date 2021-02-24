Theatre Production Delayed by Pandemic's Arrival Now Moves to Streaming

Falcon Theatre's production of The Agitators was slated to open last March just as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation, forcing the Newport company to postpone the show.

Now, playwright Mat Mart's story of young nineteenth century abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony is being presented online as a special theater-for-film presentation March 12-20.

Falcon Artistic Director Ted Weil and show director Darnell Benjamin decided to place The Agitators as the company's second show to be filmed for streaming purposes, following last October's production of the Sean Devine play Daisy.

The Agitators tells the story of Anthony, a white Quaker woman, and Douglass, a black escaped slave who each used their gifts as writers and orators and their shared passion for equality to forge an unlikely friendship.

Slavery ended after the Civil War, and the two focused on what they hoped would be universal suffrage.

Their friendship and alliance became strained with the proposal of the 15th Amendment, which would grant voting rights to black men, but not to women of either race.

Details for streaming the presentation will appear soon on Falcon’s website and on Falcon’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

-Staff report

Photo: Elliott Young as Frederick Douglass and Cat Cook as Susan B. Anthony (Photo: Kristy Rucker)