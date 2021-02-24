Thomas More Women's Basketball #1 in Final Coaches Poll

The Thomas More women's basketball team remains in the top spot of the final NAIA coaches poll released Wednesday morning.

The Saints are 22-1 overall and 17-1 in the Mid-South conference heading into the post-season. They are 13-0 at home.

TMU is led by local women, including Highlands graduate Zoie Barth, a sophomore, who has scored 283 points this season and Conner graduate Courtney Hurst, also a sophomore, who is ranked tenth nationally in the number of three-point shots made, with 65.

Emily Simon, of Hilliard, Oh., leads the team in rebounds with 127, and blocks, with 14.

The Saints will travel to Bowling Green to compete in the Mid-South Conference Tournament quarterfinals Saturday with a 1 p.m. (eastern) tip-off.

-Staff report