COVID-19: 101 NKY Cases, 2 Local Deaths; More Vaccine Spots Announced

Five Northern Kentucky counties recorded 101 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, part of the 1,447 announced statewide.

Thursday's coronavirus update from Governor Andy Beshear included news that two more from Northern Kentucky died from COVID-19 including a 95-year old man in Boone Co., and a 95-year old woman in Kenton Co.

There were 43 new cases in Boone Co., 36 in Kenton Co., 14 in Campbell Co., 8 in Grant Co., and none in Pendleton Co.

Meanwhile, the state's incidence rate map was officially updated Thursday and shows that Kenton, Campbell, and Pendleton have dropped from the red zone, the highest level of wide community spread of the virus. The incidence rate reflects the average number of daily positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Those three counties are now classified as orange, meaning accelerated spread.

Boone and Grant counties remain in the red zone, averaging more than 25 cases per day over seven days per 100,000 people.

The map from Thursday can be seen above.

Beshear also announced Thursday 119 new vaccination sites statewide, bringing Kentucky's total number of vaccine providers to 410.

“Vaccinations are going incredibly well in Kentucky,” said Beshear. “We are giving out doses faster than the federal government provides them. More than 646,000 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of their shot of hope less than a year after our first confirmed COVID-19 case.”

The state is preparing to open up vaccine opportunities to people in phase 1c, which includes those aged 60 and older and most essential workers across many different industries, following phases 1a and 1b which focused on older populations and frontline health care workers.

For a list of vaccine providers in Northern Kentucky, click here.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also announced public transit agencies across the commonwealth are offering free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments.

These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky.

“We want all Kentuckians who wish to get vaccinated to be able to do so, and transportation should not be a barrier,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers. Or, call the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246.

The state's positivity rate is 5.67%.

There are currently 843 people hospitalized including 220 in intensive care units and 122 on ventilators.

