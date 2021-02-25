Covington to Honor Longtime Activist Bennie Doggett

Covington social activist Bennie Doggett will be recognized by the city on Friday as part of Black History Month.

The 77-year old now resides at the Victorian at Riverside and has been a longtime advocate for the city's Eastside residents.

A proclamation in her honor will be presented at the Victorian on Friday afternoon.

Known locally as Miss Bennie, Doggett has long been celebrated for her support of the city's poorer and vulnerable populations. She was the social services coordinator for the former Northern Kentucky Community Center.

“I just don’t have a spirit of fear and never have,” Doggett told author Steve Flairty for his 2008 book, Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes.

Mayor Joe Meyer and City Commissioner Ron Washington will present the proclamation.

Doggett has previously been honored by the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame, the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky, and 100 Kentucky Women of Distinction.

-Staff report

Photo: Bennie Doggett speaks to the Covington city commission in 2011 (RCN file)