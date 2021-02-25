Thomas More, Beckfield Share Nearly $3 Million in New Federal Funds

Thomas More University and Beckfield College are sharing in the more than $203 million awarded to Kentucky higher education institutions, announced Thursday by Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The funding is to support students and campus communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Education, was made available by the additional, targeted monies from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act adopted last year.

“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said McConnell. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”

Thomas More will receive $2,520,355 while Beckfield College will receive $647,452.

-Staff report