Villa Students Named Nat'l Merit Finalists, Win Service Award

Two students from Villa Madonna Academy were named National Merit Finalists.

The distinction places them in a nationwide group of around 15,000 students, representing less than 1% of the national high school senior class.

Villa's honorees are Jackson Bond of Hebron and Emily Richardson of Florence.

National Merit Finalists are chosen from a group of semifinalists who are recognized for their high scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.



Finalists are considered for Merit Scholarship awards.

They are chosen from the finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Villa senior Annabelle Sunday of California was recognized by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards as a President's Volunteer Service honoree.

The award recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of time in their community.

Sunday has served nearly 200 hours at St. Elizabeth Healthcare since her sophomore year. Most recently, she has volunteered assembling COVID-19 kits and has also volunteered in the neonatal intensive care unit and in the outpatient lab.

