Dayton Schools Give $1,000 Permanent Raises to Teachers

Teachers and full-time classified staff at Dayton Independent Schools received a $1,000 permanent raise, it was announced last week.

Superintendent Jay Brewer said that the district has had a good year financially, largely due to the growing developments on the riverfront. So, he and the board of education examined the salaries of educators in the region, and also the district's own finances.

"We found out that we were able to give all the teachers $1,000 permanent raise," said Brewer. "For one shining moment in time, we are comparable with other districts."

All of the district's teachers are now above the regional average, he said.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Elementary will have a part-time reading intervention specialist starting next week to help those students who may have fallen behind. Students return to in-person learning full-time on March 11.

All the COVID-19-related precautions will stay in place when the students come back, and there is a plan for students to keep social distancing, and still have a time to eat in the cafeteria.

The board of education approved a $300,000 renovation project to replace three large freezers and flooring in the high school's cafeteria.

Students of the month were recognized from Dayton High School. Jewel Stewart, Mason Fromeyer, Allisha Drew, Paige Davies, McKayleigh Gonzalez, and Ashtin Chester were all honored as students of the month.

Braiden Comstock was recognized as athlete of the month.

Artist of the month is Caleb Crutchfield.

