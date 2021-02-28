NKU, Gateway, Brighton Center Share in $18.3 Million in Federal Funds

Three more local educational institutions will share in a large amount of federal funds awarded to Kentucky.

Senator Mitch McConnell's office sent an updated news release following last week's announcement that included Thomas More University and Beckfield College.

Now, it is known that Northern Kentucky University, Gateway Community & Technical College, and the Brighton Center's Center for Employment Training also received funds.

Last week, it was announced that Thomas More will receive $2,520,355 while Beckfield College will receive $647,452.

The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Education, was made available by the additional, targeted monies from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act adopted last year.

Now included in the funds are NKU, receiving $13,713,911, Gateway, receiving $4,249,192, and the Brighton Center receiving $368,508.

-Staff report