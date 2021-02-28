SD1 Project to Address Flooding at Erlanger Intersection

Sanitation District 1 (SD1) is planning to address flooding and sanitary sewer overflow issues at the intersection of Fitzgerald Court and Forest Avenue in Erlanger.

Construction on a new project will begin later this year and continue through early 2022.

During heavy rainfall, the storm sewer system in this area becomes overwhelmed, causing storm water to flood nearby streets and properties, the utility said in a news release.

SD1 will upsize the storm sewer pipes from Fitzgerald Court and Forest Avenue to a nearby creek, using an approximately 540-foot open channel as a storm water management control to mitigate the impact downstream. A new berm will redirect storm water runoff from residential yards into the sewer system.

Additionally, SD1 will upgrade the sanitary sewer system within the storm water project's footprint, increasing sewer capacity and helping to eliminate nearby SSOs.

"We initially scheduled these sanitary sewer improvements for 2030," said SD1 Project Manager Sean Blake. "However, combining the two projects will eliminate disturbing the neighborhood twice and reduce costs."

The estimated $1.48 million project will reduce flooding and move SD1 closer to its Clean H2O40 amended consent decree goal of eliminating all typical-year sanitary sewer overflows by 2040.

SD1 and its contractors will make every effort to minimize construction disturbances, but residents in the area can expect to see and hear construction activity during regular working hours, a news release said.

SD1 will notify homeowners before restricting driveways access.

-Staff report