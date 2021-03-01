Boone Co. Plans Public Meeting for Graves Road Project

The Boone County fiscal court reviewed its plan for Graves Road last week.

The plan involves an area of about 2,500 acres split into six areas designated as commercial, residential, and the golf course.

Graves Road is set to be realigned.

Residents will be able to provide feedback on the plan March 9.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that that meeting would be in-person, unless COVID-19 numbers increase, in which case it would be made virtual.

The fiscal court also adopted an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to fund the roadway design at Kentucky 20 and Aviation Boulevard. The Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) designated funds for the more than $1 million project. The county is responsible for 20 percent of the costs. County Administrator Jeff Earlywine said that the project has not yet been fully designed but that there would be a crosswalk involved.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor