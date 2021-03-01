COVID-19: Restaurants, Others Can Increase Capacity; 72 NKY Cases

Eighteen industries, including bars and restaurants, are now permitted to increase capacity to 60% starting Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, Governor Andy Beshear said Monday.

Beshear stated that the commonwealth has seen seven straight weeks of declining cases.

On Monday, the state recorded its lowest number of positive cases since September 28.

“Today, we have more good news than at any time in the pandemic. We’ve never seen what we are seeing now in terms of a downward trend. Previously, we had experienced only three consecutive weeks of declining cases,” said Beshear. “COVID hospitalizations, ICU admittance and those needing a ventilator have either decreased or stabilized.

“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases.”

The following businesses can now increase capacity to 60%:

Indoor auctions

Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons

Bars and restaurants

Bowling alleys

Indoor educational and cultural activities

Fitness centers

Funeral and memorial services

Government offices/agencies

Massage therapy

Movie theaters

Nail salons

Office-based businesses

Places of worship (recommendation)

Retail

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Vehicle and vessel dealerships

Venues and event spaces

The governor said that he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.

Monday also marked the entry into phase 1c of the state's vaccination plan which now allows for people aged 60 and older, and most essential workers across many industries to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A third vaccine, by Johnson & Johnson, will arrive in Kentucky for distribution this week, Beshear said. Unlike the other two vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, already in the state, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is a single dose instead of two spread out over a span of a few weeks.

“The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot, highly effective vaccine adds to the growing weekly supply available to Kentucky that has risen in just over a month from around 57,000 to over 100,000 first doses and growing,” said Beshear.

“Independent pharmacies have been preparing for months and are eager to play a part in putting this pandemic to an end. Your independent pharmacies are always there to serve and provide for the communities we work in, live in, and go to church in,” said David Figg, chief executive officer of Rice’s Pharmacy in Ohio County. “This vaccine in our pharmacies is another way to ensure access in all corners of the state, even those that may struggle with transportation. We are committed to making sure every dose is utilized, and this Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a great third vaccine in our arsenal. We will not let the commonwealth down.”

The state counted 509 COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 72 in five Northern Kentucky counties. There were 31 in Boone Co., 21 in Kenton Co., 12 in Campbell Co., 5 in Grant Co., and 2 in Pendleton Co.

All Northern Kentucky counties dropped from the red zone (critical) on the state's incidence rate map, meaning that all now average fewer than 25 daily cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. All five counties are now in the orange zone (accelerated).

Fifteen additional COVID-related deaths were reported, though none were local.

The state's positivity rate is currently 4.84%.

There are currently 719 people hospitalized across the state including 180 in intensive care units and 82 on ventilators.

