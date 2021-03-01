Covington's 11th Street Bridge to Be Torn Down, Replaced by Pedestrian Bridge

The 11th Street bridge in Covington, which spans above the CSX railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street is set to be demolished, years after the project was first announced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said Monday that work would begin on March 15.

The bridge was closed to vehicular traffic in 2013. “Based on recent inspections, ongoing deterioration of the structure has continued,” said Rob Hans, then-chief district engineer for KYTC District 6, in Covington, at the time. “For future safety of the traveling public, the Cabinet made the decision that the closure of this structure is warranted.”

In 2015, it was announced that when a new bridge is constructed, it would be strictly for pedestrians.

The new 12-foot-wide pedestrian bridge will be constructed in the same space. The new span will provide a safer connection for neighborhoods, a news release said.

KYTC will work with CSX and its train schedule during this project.

The $777,000 project was awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction.

It has an Aug. 15, 2021 completion date.

The 15th Street bridge four blocks south has also been closed to vehicles for years, and is also expected to be replaced at some point. When it reopens, it is expected to accommodate vehicles.

