Phase 1C Vaccinations to Begin in Ky. Starting Monday

Kentucky is moving into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plans starting Monday, March 1.

While phases 1a and 1b prioritized health care workers and people ages 70 and older, phase 1c, which starts Monday, includes people 60 and over, and many other essential workers.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, which is one of the entities offering vaccines in Northern Kentucky, said that it would open scheduled for phase 1c on Monday.

"It is our hop with the recent federal allocation expansion news and timing that Kentucky may receive added weekly quantities, which will positively impact allocations for the Northern Kentucky region," the health care provider said in an announcement.

Kroger is offering vaccines at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington while multiple local Walgreens and independent pharmacies and health care providers are offering the vaccines, along with the Walmart store in Alexandria.

There are currently two vaccines against COVID-19 available in Kentucky, from the companies Pfizer and Moderna, while Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is expected to be distributed across the country in the coming days following its federal approval over the weekend. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses separated by a few weeks, while Johnson & Johnson is a single dose vaccine.

All three vaccines have proven to be effective in trials at combatting serious illness caused by the coronavirus.

While Kentuckians hoping to get vaccinated in phase 1c can begin signing up, those who are part of the earlier phases, 1a and 1b, will continue to be prioritized.

All vaccine distributors in Northern Kentucky are by appointment only.

For a list of providers, see the Northern Kentucky Health Department.