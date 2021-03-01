Taylor Mill Moves Forward on Pride Park Playground Surface Plan

The Taylor Mill city commission decided last week to install turf over the poured-in-place (PIP) rubber surface on the playground at Pride Park.

At a virtual meeting Monday night, the issue was discussed at length.

The PIP surface is in bad shape and needs to be replaced. The city looked at artificial turf, wood mulch or chips, rubber mulch, and rubber tiles in addition to turf over PIP.

City Administrator Brian Haney said that the estimated cost for the turf over PIP was about $40,000 from one company and $60,000 from another. The difference in price was related to one company wanting to a more extensive job.

The city had budgeted $15,000 for safety surface repair and another $5,000 for playground equipment maintenance for this year. Haney said that both companies agreed that the work could be done before the end of this fiscal year while not sending the bill until the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, so that the appropriate budget plan could be made.

Haney said that he talked to some park managers who had installed turf over PIP and received reports that it worked well for ten to twelve years without problems.

But because there was no warranty information immediately available, the city commission opted to vote in favor of the turf over PIP on the condition that no contract would be signed until Mayor Dan Bell receives the OK from the commission (following review of potential warranties and confirmation that the work could be performed and then billed later).

The city also received $641,531 in federal COVID-19 relief money. The city commission voted unanimously to provide all full-time employees with $1,000 each.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor