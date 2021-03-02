COVID-19: 139 New Cases in NKY; Kenton Woman Among Dead; Vaccine Supply to Increase

Kentucky recorded 1,080 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 139 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 56 cases in Kenton Co., 45 in Boone Co., 16 in Campbell Co., 15 in Grant Co., and 7 in Pendleton Co.

A 96-year old woman from Kenton Co. was among the nineteen newly reported COVID-related deaths statewide.

The current positivity rate is 4.76%.

There are currently 684 people hospitalized statewide including 178 in intensive care units and 82 on ventilators.

Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentucky residents to sign up for vaccine notifications at vaccine.ky.gov.

“Not only will our website tell you which phase you are in specifically, you can supply your contact information so we can communicate with you when appointments become available at new and existing sites across the state,” said Beshear.

The website also lists statewide regional vaccination partners, so Kentuckians can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment.

Kentucky’s vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246, has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when appointments are available.

This week, Kentucky will receive more than 98,000 new COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Today, the White House COVID-19 Response Team told governors that the supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to states will increase from 14.5 million doses to 15.2 million doses per week. 2.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be shipped in the same period; in total, 18 million doses will be sent to states this week.

-Staff report