Covington Cat Cafe Celebrates 200th Adoption

Purrfect Day Cafe in Covington recently celebrated its 200th cat adoption since it opened n Eighth Street downtown in November.

The business is partnered with the Kenton County Animal Shelter, and sometimes others, which provides cats and kittens to be played with by visitors to the cafe, who can also order food and drink.

“This partnership benefits many of the shelters in our region and has become an additional outlet for the homeless cats and kittens in the tri-state,” said Kenton County Animal Services Director Beckey Reiter. “It’s an example of what we can do as a community for shelter animals when we think outside the box. We are so excited about celebrating our 200th adoption.”

The Purrfect Day Café houses between fifteen to twenty-four cats. Guests make an appointment to schedule time in the cat room, where they can mingle with the cats. If someone wishes to take a furry friend home, the Café will facilitate the adoption.

“We knew Covington would be the "Purrfect" community to embrace such a unique concept. Our goal is to get homeless kitties adopted, make strong donations to local shelters and be a space for all animal lovers to enjoy the culture of animal support,” said Chuck Patton, owner of Purrfect Day Café. “With the support of our local community we feel strongly we can make a pawsitive impact in the Tri-state area.”

Because not all feline friends are suited for the social environment of the Café, there are some cats and kittens still available at the shelter. For a full list of animals available for adoption, visit: http://bit.ly/kcaspets

The Purrfect Day Café is located at 25 West 8th Street.

-Staff report