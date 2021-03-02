Junk King to Open Latonia Location

A junk removal company is set to open its first Northern Kentucky location in Covington.

A Junk King franchise will occupy the space at 609 Union Street in Latonia.

Owner Jack Brendamour will now have four franchise locations in total, with others in Cincinnati, Louisville, and Dayton, Oh.

He said that the expansion into Northern Kentucky will help reduce the company's carbon footprint and offer more opportunities for charitable initiatives. He has partners with dozens of nonprofits which receive donations of materials collected at junk removal jobs, he said.

“By bringing Junk King’s services to Northern Kentucky, we’re able to reduce the amount of energy our trucks use in traveling to and from jobs. And, we can continue the recycling and repurposing mentality other communities in Kentucky and Ohio have come to know us for,” said Brendamour. “Our team fully acknowledges giving back as a priority and we’re eager to be providing a superior junk removal service in Covington.”

Junk King has a focus on eco-friendly recycling and state-of-the-art technology, allowing customers to schedule a pick-up in real-time.

“Jack has made it clear he is passionate and dedicated to making a difference with Junk King,” said Michael Andreacchi, CEO and co-founder of Junk King Franchise Systems. “His enthusiasm for expanding into Northern Kentucky is a testament to his leadership and business acumen.”

Unlike the majority of junk removal services, pricing for Junk King is based on the amount of junk removed, the company said. The brand’s trucks are twenty percent larger than the industry average. In Northern Kentucky, up to 100% of items removed from a yard, home or business are donated or recycled, rather than being put into a landfill.

Junk King was founded in California in 2005 by two friends in a two-car garage. It started to franchise in 2010.

