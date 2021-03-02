New Owners and More Changes for 73-Year Old Ft. Mitchell Liquor Landmark

A well-known Ft. Mitchell liquor and beer shop is under new ownership.

The 73-year old Jim's Beverage Station, which sits prominently at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Buttermilk Pike, will now be known as Jim's Fine Wine & Spirits.

Mayor Jude Hehman and his wife, Katie Hehman, along with Andrew and Jody Lange, and Pete and Kathy Hehman acquired the business, which will open again in the spring.

“We are excited to bring new life to this iconic neighborhood business, providing high quality service to the citizens of Fort Mitchell and surrounding communities,” said Jude Hehman. “Working together as a new team, we will open Jim’s with quality wine, beer and liquor in time for derby and graduation parties. We look forward to bringing a Napa experience to wine tasting and Kentucky Bourbon Trail samplings for our customers.”

The shop was named for its original owner, Jim Lidington, who opened it in 1948 at 2521 Dixie Highway.

It was sold in 1951 to the Cahill family of Ft. Mitchell and managed first by Gene Cahill, and later by brothers Vince and Ray Cahill.

Over the past dozen years, ownership has changed hands a couple of times.

“Everyone’s parents bought their party beverages at Jim’s,” said Pete Hehman. “Jim’s was a place where they always knew your name and provided a friendly service that long-time residents could count on. We look forward to creating that neighborhood atmosphere along with providing a high-quality line of Kentucky bourbons, wine and locally-brewed beer.”

“We are creating an interior space that will be customer-friendly, designed for convenience and featuring specialty distilled spirits, also including a large walk-in red wine cellar that provides perfect-temperature wines,” said Andrew Lange. We will be open seven days a week and offer ordering and delivery services for special occasions and larger wedding. Our new website will be up and running within a month.”

Andrew and Jody Lange are also owners of Summit Meats in Anderson, Oh. and bring a wealth of knowledge about retail operations and running a customer-focused business.

Both the Hehman and Lange families are long-time residents of Fort Mitchell.

“We are happy to continue the Cahill family legacy and the name that is so well-known throughout our community,” said Katie Hehman. “But we are creating something new and exciting. This is not your father’s old-time liquor store. It’s a modern, new-aged experience, catering to people who love to shop for quality and unique wine and spirits.”

-Staff report

Photo provided