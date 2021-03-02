Newport to Close Columbia St. Flood Gate

The City of Newport announced that it will close the flood gate at Columbia Street on Wednesday morning due to the rising Ohio River.

The city will close Columbia Street at 7 a.m. to begin work on the flood gate.

The river is expected to reach 56-feet on Wednesday evening, which the city believes makes it necessary to shutter the gate.

The city will announce when the gate will open.

"Until then, we appreciate the patience and understanding of the public," said Newport Public Works Director Ray Ebert.

-Staff report

Photo: Newport workers close the flood gate in 2015 (RCN file)