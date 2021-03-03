Covington Puts Up Madison Flood Gate, Barriers at Riverside Dr.

Covington has joined Newport in erecting flood gates as the Ohio River rises.

The city announced that because the river is now covering up parts of Riverside Drive, and approaching the foot of Madison Avenue, the sluice gates at Willow Run have been closed, barriers are blocking traffic from Riverside Drive, and the Madison Overlook flood gate has been installed.

The river is expected to crest at 56 feet on Thursday.

Water does not begin coming through the foot of Madison until it reaches 57 feet, the city said.

“The river is unpredictable and the forecast has been all over the place, so we’re mostly just being cautious,” said Brad Schwenke, supervisor of the Parks & Facilities Division in Public Works. “Thank goodness we’re not seeing the widespread flooding that’s causing such damage down south in Eastern Kentucky.”

Schwenke said about a dozen public works crew members worked Monday and Tuesday to put together the many parts of the gate.

The first day, crews installed anchors in the footer holes and filled about 500 sandbags. With the muddy river rushing by on Tuesday, they brought in a crane to lower the A-frame parts and the massive panels that span the gap in the floodwall.

After weeks full of double shifts spent plowing snow and spreading salt, the flood response was just another day in the life of the Public Works Department, Schwenke said.

“The gate has a lot of parts and takes time to put together, but we’re getting fairly quick about it,” he said. “With the weather being what it is, we just stay flexible.”

The Madison Overlook gate is one of seven in Covington and the first to be installed when the Ohio and Licking rivers start rising. It was erected once last year, once in 2019, twice in 2018 and once in 2015, after not being put up for over a decade.

