Last-Second Tip-In Sends NKU to Horizon Semifinals

Northern Kentucky advanced in dramatic, heart-stopping fashion in the Horizon League men's basketball tournament on Tuesday night.

With the Norse trailing Detroit Mercy, 69-68, with just half a dozen seconds left on the clock, NKU inbounded the ball and a series of misses followed only for David Bohm to tip in a prayer as the buzzer sounded, propelling the home team to victory, 70-69.

NKU (14-10) advances to next week's Horizon semifinals in Indianapolis where the Norse will take on Oakland.

Northern Kentucky has won two consecutive league tournament titles to advance to the NCAA Tournament, and three of the last four.

Here are the final moments from Tuesday's game at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights:

Marques Warrick led the Norse with 20 points in his final game at home while Bryson Langdon dropped 17 points and Trevon Faulkner added 10.

Bohm, the game's hero, scored 11 on the night.

The NKU-Detroit Mercy game was tight throughout and neither team led by more than five points.

NKU tips off against Oakland on Monday at 9:30 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

While the NKU game was a thriller, it was the only one of four Horizon quarterfinal games that did not go to overtime. Milwaukee upset Wright State in overtime, 94-92, while Oakland escaped Youngstown State, 87-83, also in overtime.

It took three overtimes for Cleveland State to advance past Purdue Fort Wayne, 108-104.

The winner of the NKU-Oakland game will take on the winner of the Milwaukee-Cleveland State game on Tuesday night with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Monday night's NKU game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

-Staff report

Photos by RCN's Brian Frey