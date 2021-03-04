Brent Spence Maintenance, Painting Project on Schedule

Preliminary work on upcoming repairs and maintenance to the Brent Spence Bridge has been completed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office reported.

Work crews remain on schedule, KYTC said, to complete set up of the first phase's traffic pattern by the end of this week.

The state is calling it a routine maintenance project to clean and paint the bridge. The project, which is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 15, will require various lane closures on the bridge, as well as the closure of several ramps that provide access to the bridge

Current lane and ramp closures now in place:

The two westernmost lanes on both the north and southbound decks of the bridge are CLOSED. (If you are traveling northbound, the two east/right lanes are open; if you are traveling southbound, the two east/left lanes are open.) This travel pattern will remain in place throughout Phase 1 of the maintenance project.

The following ramps are CLOSED and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project:

The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St. in Downtown Cincinnati

The I-71 southbound detour has been set, with two lanes now exiting to I-471. Earlier this week, crews successfully restriped the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-471 to allow additional capacity on the ramp for traffic detouring from I-71 southbound to I-471.

Additional traffic impacts planned for Thursday, March 4, weather permitting:

At 11 p.m., traffic on I-71/75 southbound will be reduced to a single lane -- only the far left/east lane will be open across the Brent Spence Bridge. Two left/east lanes of travel will reopen to traffic by 4 a.m., Friday morning.

Additional lane closures are expected Friday night. The Phase 1 traffic pattern is expected to be in place by Saturday morning.

Crews are setting up containment and other equipment that will support the first phase of work on the bridge.

The Brent Spence Bridge connects Covington to Cincinnati via I-71/75.

-Staff report