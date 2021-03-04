COVID-19: 1,068 New Cases in Ky.; 124 in NKY; Kenton Man Among Dead

Kentucky recorded 1,068 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 124 across five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 47 new cases in Boone Co., 36 in Kenton Co., 24 in Campbell Co., 14 in Grant Co., and 3 in Pendleton Co.

A 61-year old man from Kenton Co. was among the 28 COVID deaths reported Thursday.

The state's positivity rate is currently 4.45%.

There are currently 645 people hospitalized across the state including 172 in intensive care units and 91 on ventilators.

The current incidence rates in Northern Kentucky, which details the average number of daily positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, are seen in the image above.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 157 new vaccination sites on Wednesday.

“This means that vaccine locations are getting closer and closer to you. This is the infrastructure we have to build,” said Beshear. “The President told us earlier this week that every American adult who wants a shot can get their shot of hope by the end of May. That means that if we can get everybody interested, we’re going to vaccinate another 2.5 million people in the next three months.”

New locations also include 10 Kroger sites, 10 Walmart sites and 136 independent pharmacies. To see lists of all sites, organized by program and provider brand, visit vaccine.ky.gov or kycovid19.ky.gov/ky-covid- vaccine .

-Staff report