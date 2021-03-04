Erlanger Launches "Tip Challenge", Will Change Name of Part of Road

A wildly successful "tip challenge" between fans of crosstown rival universities Cincinnati and Xavier has now spilled into Northern Kentucky, with the City of Erlanger launching its own such challenge.

This time, it pits Dixie Heights and Lloyd high schools against each other.

The way it worked in Cincinnati is the same way it will work in Erlanger: simply leave a very generous tip to a server at a restaurant or other service business there and assign your support to one of the schools.

Some of the tips in the UC-XU rivalry were in the four figures.

To participate, simply write your slogan on your receipt showing your allegiance to either school, or both, and take a photo. Post the photo on the City of Erlanger’s Facebook page.

The city will then share the photo of the receipt on the Facebook page celebrating the tip and challenging the opposing schools to match or beat that challenge.

Erlanger’s challenge began as customer-driven inspiration at the Colonial Cottage restaurant. The city wanted to open the challenge up to all service industry workers in Erlanger. The city is encouraging residents to go out to their favorite restaurant, car wash, dry cleaners, etc., to challenge their neighbors in this friendly competition and to show support for the hard-hit service industry in Erlanger.

In other news from this week's city council meeting, Economic Development Director Emi Randall announced that fifteen businesses in the city have qualified for economic assistance from the city with a total of $20,000 being disbursed.

A second offering of help is forthcoming.

Meanwhile, council listened to the first reading of an ordinance changing part of Erlanger Road to Sycamore Tree Lane. When adopted, the section of Erlanger Road from Houston Road to Tulip Tree Lane will be Sycamore Tree Lane.

The goal of the change is to dissuade tractor trailers from driving there. City leaders said that such drivers have damaged the road, and occasionally even get stuck there. Apparently, on occasion, GPS devices send trucks that way when they are searching for an address in the area.

The city hopes to inform GPS providers of the change so as to prevent future incidents.

Public Works Director Peter Glenn reported that there was a major slip on Erlanger Road where the road crumbled into the creek, so the city put the repair project out to bid and two bids were received. The low bid was from JTM Smith in the amount of $66,938. The company will put in a drill shaft wall so that the street can be reconstructed.

There were five bidders on the Hickory lane project, and the low bid was from JPS construction for $149,188.92.

A municipal order was adopted abolishing formal council committees, though council members will still gather for caucus meetings. Ad hoc committees will be developed to address specific subjects in the event that they are needed.

Mayor Jessica Fette said that the family to farmers event last weekend was a success, and that over 100,000 pounds of food was given out to families.

She also announced that the Summer Send-Off Festival will be on September 18. The next meeting about the festival will be on May 4 at 3 p.m.

