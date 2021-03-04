Four Kenton Co. Police Officers Honored for Life-Saving Work

Four Kenton County Police officers received Life Saving Awards, presented by Chief Spike Jones.

The award is presented to officers who have demonstrated exemplary action in the protection of life, according to a news release.

Officers Nicholas Paddon and Timothy Hogan were recognized for an incident that happened on August 12 involving a traffic stop and an erratic driver. Upon contact with the driver, it was determined that the operator was suffering from a serious medical condition and became unresponsive. Paddon and Hogan quickly began performing lifesaving procedures on the non-responsive individual.

Advanced Life Support personnel indicated the early intervention provided by them undoubtedly saved the individual’s life.

On October 10, 2020, Sergeant Aaron Schihl and Officer Patrick Taylor were some of the first to arrive on the scene of a car collision with injuries. Schihl and Taylor began performing lifesaving procedures on a 65-year old non-responsive person. The Independence Fire District personnel indicated that Schihl and Taylor undoubtedly saved this individual’s life.

Lifesaving procedures included the use of CPR, respiration and an automated external defibrillator (AED). In both instances, the individuals did not have a pulse until they were revived by the Kenton County Officers.

“We are so thankful to these fine officers and their dedication in protecting the citizens of Kenton County,” said Chief Jones. “These officers truly exemplify what it means to be Kenton County’s finest!”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kenton County Police Department has been delayed in being able to recognize these officers formally for their efforts in life saving.

-Staff report