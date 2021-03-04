Newport Students Win NKY Fire Safety Poster Contest

Two students from Newport Independent Schools were named winners of the St. Elizabeth Northern Kentucky Junior Fire Marshall Poster Contest.

Maelyn Gilliam, a fourth grader at Newport Intermediate School, and Andres Pablo-Macario, a second-grade student at Newport Primary School, were each awarded $30 for their winning entries.

This is Maelyn’s third win in this contest.

"Maelyn is an extremely talented and intelligent young girl," said Newport Intermediate School Assistant Principal Jennifer Michael. "She works hard and is determined to be successful. Newport Intermediate School is so proud of her and her hard work."

Newport Primary School Principal Matt Atkins described Andres as "a great student who works incredibly hard."

"We are so proud of him," Principal Atkins said.

-Staff report

Photos provided