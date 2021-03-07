Beshear Appoints Five from NKY to State Commissions

Governor Andy Beshear appointed five Northern Kentucky residents to state commissions, including one to the Kentucky Oral History Commission and four to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 16th Judicial Circuit and District of Kentucky.

Carolyn Noe, of Newport, was appointed to the Kentucky Oral History Commission. Noe, a higher education professional at Northern Kentucky University, will serve through February 15, 2025.

The oral history commission was founded in 1976 and is administered by the Kentucky Historical Society. It records and preserves the diverse stories that are part of the state's history.

The Judicial Nominating Commission helps fill judicial vacancies by appointment when a vacancy occurs outside of the election cycle.

Beshear named four local women to the 16th judicial district commission, which covers Kenton County.

Kimberly Plummer, of Fort Mitchell, is a sales associate at Nordstrom.

Milly Diehl, of Fort Mitchell, is retired.

Alecia Webb-Edgington, of Covington, is president and CEO of the Life Learning Center.

Katie Meyer, of Covington, is a smart city policy advisor at Cincinnati Bell.

All will serve through January 1, 2022.

