Campbell Co. Student Wins Writing Honor in State Competition

The Kentucky Division of Conservation, in partnership with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Farm Bureau, announced the winners of the 2020 Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Contest.

“I want to congratulate each of these students for their winning entries that showed creativity and knowledge of Kentucky’s forests,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Each student did a good job of transforming their knowledge into creative artwork and essays.”

The contest’s theme, Exploring Kentucky’s Mighty Oaks, helped students from across the state learn more about the importance of forestry in Kentucky.

“I am so pleased we were able to continue the tradition of the Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Competition during this year when so many other things were affected by the COVID pandemic,” said Paulette Akers, director of the Kentucky Division of Conservation. “Many students were able to participate even though they may have been attending school virtually, and their entries remind us of why we need to conserve our natural resources.”

The conservation-writing contest, which was introduced in 1944, is for students in grades six through 12.

Campbell County student Grace Rowland won the top honor for Area 5 for her story, The Oak Trees of Home.

It can be read here.

-Staff report