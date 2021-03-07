COVID-19: Weekend Brings 221 New Cases to NKY as Count Continues Decline

The daily positive COVID-19 case count continues to decline in Kentucky.

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 526 new cases statewide, marking the eighth straight week of declining cases here.

There were 39 new cases in five Northern Kentucky counties, which saw a total of 221 Friday to Sunday.

On Friday, there were 33 new cases in Kenton Co., 22 in Campbell Co., 21 in Boone Co., 6 in Pendleton Co., and 5 in Grant Co. for a total of 87.

On Saturday, there were 35 in Kenton, 32 in Boone, 20 in Campbell, 7 in Grant, and 1 in Pendleton for a total of 95.

On Sunday, there were 16 in Kenton, 10 in Boone, 8 in Campbell, 4 in Grant, and 1 in Pendleton for a total of 39.

“Team Kentucky should be so proud of the progress we’ve made against this virus,” Beshear said Friday. “We’ve got to keep up our commitment to each other until we reach the finish line – on COVID-19, and in recovering from other emergencies our state has experienced, like the ice storm and record flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks. No matter the challenge, our people come together to get through it.”

The state's positivity rate is currently 4.12%.

There are currently 558 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, including 156 in intensive care units and 82 on ventilators.

-Staff report