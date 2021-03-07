Covington Native Killed After Being Elected Governor is Topic of Discussion

Governor William Goebel, who was sworn into office on his death bed after being shot in Frankfort, is the focus of the next NKY History Hour at the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

In 1899, the Covington native and attorney, whose office was on Scott Blvd., emerged victorious in a hotly contested and contentious election for the state's top job.

He died three days after his death-bed swearing in, making his term the shortest of any governor in Kentucky history.

Authors Robert Schrage and John Schaaf will discuss the life and times of Goebel on Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30.

NKY History Hour is a virtual event that is free to attend, though registration is required.

To participate, click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZcsdeGtpjMiEtFOHWP1OI4tooShmM xzS0oY .

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

-Staff report