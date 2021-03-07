Edgewood Discusses Major Traffic Projects on the Horizon

Edgewood Mayor John Link reported last week on progress involving plans for Turkeyfoot and Dudley roads, and Thomas More Parkway.

During the virtual city council meeting on Monday, Link explained that he had recently met with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a few residents near the project which involves reconfiguring a new intersection at Town Center Boulevard and Thomas More Parkway.

Crestview Hills City Administrator Alex Mattingly was also present since part of the project involves that city.

Link explained that the state plans to improve the intersection at Turkeyfoot and Dudley by putting in two turn lanes that turn from Dudley onto Turkeyfoot going south, and one turn lane dedicated to a right turn onto Turkeyfoot going north towards Lakeside Park.

He said that the city really wants those turn lanes to extend down to the entrance to Summit Hills Country Club because there is a problem with traffic building up when St. Elizabeth Healthcare employees come out of the hospital on Dudley, and joins all the other traffic already there, and the mayor believes that extending those turn lanes would alleviate the problem.

The state officials said that they can probably adjust the lanes to go that far back.

Link also talked about the state's plans to renovate the entrance of Thomas Moore Parkway, which would remove the college campus's pond while preserving the historic chapel.

The state wants to widen Turkeyfoot and put a bike path that will extend from Dudley across the I-275 bridge. The median on the bridge could be modified or removed.

Preliminary plans depict either an eight-lane section of Turkeyfoot Road or a six-lane section. A final decision has not yet been made.

Link said that more plans should be forthcoming in June or July as more engineering plans come out of Frankfort.

The mayor also said that he spoke with Mattingly about possibly pursuing funds from the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) to support a walking trail through Edgewood, Crestview Hills, Ft. Mitchell, and Ft. Wright.

The idea is for a five-ft. sidewalk.

While Monday's council meeting was virtual, it was decided that in-person council meetings would resume in April, though without public participation in the city building.

Mayor Link said that the city would host its annual Easter egg hunt on March 27 at 2 p.m. for children ages three through 8.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor