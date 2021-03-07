Ft. Wright Honors Walmart Employee Who Acted to Save Customer's LifeA

Premium Content
Ft. Wright Honors Walmart Employee Who Acted to Save Customer's Life
The Ft. Wright city council honored Walmart associate Tammy Cagle last week for her actions last month when noticed a customer suffering a medical emergency.
Cagle instructed a coworker to call 911 while Cagle administered CPR. She kept up the CPR until an ambulance arrived.
Cagle was also honored by her employer for her efforts.
March 4 was declared to be a day in Cagle's honor.
In other council business, the city received a recommendation from the Northern Kentucky Area Development District to apply for $125,000 to assist residents with utility bills. The federal funds were made available from last year's CARES Act to aid COVID-19 economic recovery.
The police department welcomed new officer Matt Betustak from Indiana. He was a football player at Thomas More University.
Council awarded the contract to stabilize Ft. Henry Drive to JTM Smith Construction for $186,746. The bid was the lowest of three submitted, though still over the city's estimate of $170,650.
Council also awarded its 2021 street project contract, involving Redwood and Birchwood streets, to JPS Construction, which submitted a bid of $532,005. That was under the city's estimate of $594,890.
A demolition permit was issued to raze the former Golden Corral restaurant. The land will soon be home to a Mike's Car Wash location. Demolition has begun.
Councilwoman Margie Witt asked people to mark their calendars for clean-up day on April 24.
-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor