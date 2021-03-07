Ft. Wright Honors Walmart Employee Who Acted to Save Customer's LifeA

The Ft. Wright city council honored Walmart associate Tammy Cagle last week for her actions last month when noticed a customer suffering a medical emergency.

Cagle instructed a coworker to call 911 while Cagle administered CPR. She kept up the CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Cagle was also honored by her employer for her efforts.

March 4 was declared to be a day in Cagle's honor.

In other council business, the city received a recommendation from the Northern Kentucky Area Development District to apply for $125,000 to assist residents with utility bills. The federal funds were made available from last year's CARES Act to aid COVID-19 economic recovery.

The police department welcomed new officer Matt Betustak from Indiana. He was a football player at Thomas More University.

Council awarded the contract to stabilize Ft. Henry Drive to JTM Smith Construction for $186,746. The bid was the lowest of three submitted, though still over the city's estimate of $170,650.

Council also awarded its 2021 street project contract, involving Redwood and Birchwood streets, to JPS Construction, which submitted a bid of $532,005. That was under the city's estimate of $594,890.

A demolition permit was issued to raze the former Golden Corral restaurant. The land will soon be home to a Mike's Car Wash location. Demolition has begun.

Councilwoman Margie Witt asked people to mark their calendars for clean-up day on April 24.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor