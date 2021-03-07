Klosterman to Host Job Fair at Its Hebron Bakery

Klosterman Baking Company is hiring at its Hebron bakery this week.

A three-day job fair is planned for Wednesday through Friday (Mar 10-12) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Cincinnati-based company said that it is looking to fill a variety of positions, including full-time production associates, industrial sanitation team members and forklift drivers.

Pay starts at $17.95 an hour and compensation packages include benefits and on the-job-training for career development.

Walk-ins are welcome to attend the fair.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a printed copy of their resume if they have one.

COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced, and all attendees will be required to complete a temperature check and a health questionnaire upon arriving at the fair. Masks are required and social distancing procedures will be followed.

Those interested can learn more about the event, including details about the specific positions, by visiting: http://bit.ly/ KBCHebronJobFair2021

