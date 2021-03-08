Bromley's Keyhole Gets Another Turn with New Ownership

The landmark Keyhole in Bromley is open again with its original name and new ownership.

Keyhole Bar & Grill opened in January with new decor and a menu featuring traditional bar-style food, beer, and cocktails.

"We decided to keep the Keyhole symbol, and call it the Keyhole Bar and Grill," owner Ismail Hadi said. "If people look it up, to avoid confusion, you need to Google 'Keyhole Bar and Grill Bromley' and everything will come up correctly."

That is because in recent years, the lock on the Keyhole has been opened by a variety of entrepreneurs hoping to stake their claim on Pike Street (KY Route 8).

Sometimes it operated as Keyhole, and more recently, Divine Waffles & Weck operated there briefly.

Now, they key to the historic building's future is in Hadi's hands.

Hadi has worked for himself for years, mostly in transportation, but was looking for a new opportunity. When a friend told him about the Keyhole, he was intrigued. Hadi began his research on Bromley and eventually drove to the small Ohio River town just west of Ludlow to see it for himself.

He liked what he saw.

"I think this city is on its way up," Hadi said. "There are businesses here that are very successful, and the people are very nice. I think the city is ready to experience growth. I'd like to jumpstart Bromley."

Though multiple local businesses have not survived the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly restaurants and bars which have been limited on capacity and often reduced to carry-out or delivery only, Hadi took a chance and opened in January, when the coronavirus was yet again tightening its grip on Northern Kentucky.

But the gambit paid off, and customers made their way to the new Keyhole where Hadi says he sells lots of burgers.

"It is the basic cheeseburger, done any way you want," he said. "And fries. We have curly fries, crinkle fries, waffle fries, and steak fries."

Hadi enjoys something more decadent, the "Charlie", from his menu, a waffle with cinnamon and powdered sugar and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

If your appetite is more inclined to include booze, buckets of beer sell for $10 from behind a bar that legend suggests was once inside the storied Crosley Field where the Cincinnati Reds played in earlier seasons.

Hadi already feels that Bromley is his home field, and that visitors will feel at home with him.

Nancy Kienker, who owns the building with her husband, Blaine, said that she is happy to have Hadi and is impressed with his plans.

"He doesn't do things halfway," Kienker said. "He has a good demeanor and I think he will be good for the city. People are ready for businesses to open, so they can have have good hometown, stick-to-your-ribs food and drink at good prices."

Hadi, who goes by the nickname "Ish", says that when the weather turns warmer, there will be live entertainment inside and out. The property includes an expansive patio.

The Keyhole also delivers, and takeout orders can also be placed by calling 859-916-6085.

Right now, five people work at the new establishment, including a manager.

The Keyhole Bar & Grill is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to midnight.

It is located at 18 Pike Street. Its Facebook page can be found here.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor